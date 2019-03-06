App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Pininfarina Battista? An electric hypercar that will cost $2-2.5 million

The Pininfarina Battista is powered by four electric motors, running on a 120 kWh Li-ion battery pack.

After teasing the world with hints of its upcoming car, Italian hypercar manufacturer Pininfarina has finally unveiled the latest model in their lineup, the Battista. Posing as an electric hypercar, it borrows a lot of elements from its siblings and fellow Italian supercars. The Mahindra-owned company has two variations of the Battista on display at the Geneva Motor Show as well.

mahindra_racing_automobili_pininfarina_special_livery

In terms of style, the car shows a lot of design elements from other Pininfarinas and Ferraris. The Battista is long and flowy with all the right curves and swoops that give it a very elegant and simple look. Functionality forms part of the design scheme too with the integrated bonnet scoop, carbon splitters and rear diffuser which also adds downforce.

Battista1

The Pininfarina Battista is powered by four electric motors, running on a 120 kWh Li-ion battery pack. This gives the car a total range of 450 km while making 1900 BHP and 23Nm of torque. This propels the vehicle to a 100 kmph from a standstill under two seconds. The car can reach a top speed of 350 kmph.

Pininfarina has paid particular attention to the cabin, ensuring maximum comfort, safety and luxury in the car. The car features two screens on the side of the steering wheel, which have been set at an angle for easy reference by the driver. It also features two knobs on either side of the seat which can be used for controlling drive modes and transmission.

The car rides on 21-inch alloys shod with Pirelli P Zero tyres. Its braking power comes from six-piston carbon-ceramic Brembo brake callipers. The car is expected to carry a price tag of two million USD, and its production will be limited to 150 units.

Battista_Detail

The Battista is expected to go on sale late in 2020 with an estimated price tag of $2-2.5 million. Only 150 units of the Battista will be produced.

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 02:05 pm

