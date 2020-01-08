App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Maruti Suzuki offering in the XL5

The company has based the XL5 on the Wagon R and hence the two share striking resemblances.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maruti Suzuki is working on the launch of a premium Wagon R under the name XL5. The Indian automobile manufacturer is expected to showcase the premium hatchback along with some other models at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020.

The company has based the XL5 on the Wagon R and hence the two share striking resemblances. The XL5 should get a split headlamp setup with a slim grille, LED turn indicators at the back and other premium upgrades. It is also expected to get 15-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to give the car projector and automatic headlamps, auto climate control, as well as Suzuki’s Smart Play audio system. It should be equipped with the same K12B 1.2-litre engine as the Wagon R, which makes 81 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It could be offered with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Close
The XL5 is expected to be priced higher than the standard Wagon R, which currently has a price range of Rs 4.42 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki will most likely sell the XL5 through its premium Nexa dealerships.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #trends #XL5

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.