What is Maruti Suzuki offering in the XL5

Maruti Suzuki is working on the launch of a premium Wagon R under the name XL5. The Indian automobile manufacturer is expected to showcase the premium hatchback along with some other models at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020.

The company has based the XL5 on the Wagon R and hence the two share striking resemblances. The XL5 should get a split headlamp setup with a slim grille, LED turn indicators at the back and other premium upgrades. It is also expected to get 15-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to give the car projector and automatic headlamps, auto climate control, as well as Suzuki’s Smart Play audio system. It should be equipped with the same K12B 1.2-litre engine as the Wagon R, which makes 81 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It could be offered with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.