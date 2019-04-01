What is Kia Imagine?

South Korean car manufacturer Kia recently unveiled their all-electric concept car, Imagine. Joining the electric car bandwagon, the Imagine is a crossover-like car with a fastback appearance.

Dubbed as a “large C-segment car”, the Imagine concept has a raised ride height and tall body sides. It also sports the brand’s “tiger mask” design, albeit with its unique touch. The grille is illuminated and surrounds a pair of slim headlights. The taillight units are also wrapped around, with a thin bar extending a little down towards the car’s flanks. It also sports a chrome strip along the roofline, which is synonymous with current production models by Kia.

The car stands on 22-inch alloys, which have a complex diamond-cut design. They even sport acrylic elements. The wheels are shod with Goodyear’s “Intelligrip EV” tyres, which communicate information about the road surface to the car as well.

Kia teased the world with 21 screens as a representation of the interior cabin space, although it was a dig at the industry’s obsession with displays more than an actual prospect. It is most likely that Kia will keep the interiors simplistic yet modern, like their upcoming production-spec SP concept.

Apart from the digital renders; however, there is no information about the Kia Imagine concerning powertrain or power figures. It is expected that a production-ready version of the Imagine will be ready soon.