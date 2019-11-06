What is Husqvarna offering in the Norden 901?

Husqvarna has displayed its range of motorcycles at the ongoing EICMA 2019. The Swedish motorcycle manufacturer displayed the brand-new Norden 901 Adventure motorcycle, which is based on KTM’s parallel-twin platform.

The motorcycle features Husqvarna’s signature neo-retro design language, with design inspiration from early 90s Dakar rally machines. It gets a tall windscreen, a round LED headlamp and LED turn indicators which are integrated into the fairing. The motorcycle also gets flared lower belly panels, which protect it against harmful debris and rubble.

Husqvarna has also equipped the motorcycle with a fully coloured digital instrument console with phone connectivity, a high mounted exhaust canister, mounting points for panniers and knuckle guards and a LED taillight.

Since Husqvarna is a KTM in fancy clothes, the Norden 901 gets the 890 Duke’s 900cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor. The company is yet to unveil the motorcycle’s power figures, but it can be expected that KTM will make the engine Euro-5 and BSVI compliant.