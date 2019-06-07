App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Honda offering in NSF250R?

It has a high rev band of 13000+ rpms while making 48.3PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Japanese motorcycle maker introduced the NSF250R Cup in India, which will see aspiring racers battle it out on the track for the one-make championship. The motorcycle to be used is an 84 kilo, 48PS making Moto3-spec bike called the NSF250R (Hence the cup name.)

The NSF250R was developed in 2011 under Honda’s racing division, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC). The company has won many Moto3 races using the same bike, including the constructor’s title in 2015. It was even used by popular motorcycle racers Alex Marquez and Danny Kent to win the 2014 and 2015 Moto3 world championships respectively.

Currently, Honda is offering the pro-stock 165CC machines for the one-make championship in India. In comparison, the NSF250R is a tiny bike. It is even smaller than the stock Honda CBR250R which is sold as a supersport bike in India. The compactness of the motorcycle is primarily due to its brand-new single-cylinder engine, which is banked towards the rear at a 15-degree angle.

Close

Honda has equipped the NSF250R with a 249.3CC, liquid-cooled single cylinder engine. It has a high rev band of 13000+ rpm while making 48.3PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the stock CBR250R makes 26.5PS and 22.8Nm. However, more astonishing than its power figures is its kerb weight, which tips the scale at just 84 kilos. This gives the motorcycle a mind-bending power-to-weight ratio of 575PS per tonne.

related news

Since the NSF250R is a thoroughbred race bike, it is loaded with premium tech such as a special 7000 series pressed aluminium frame, adjustable clip-on and rear seats, a steering damper, and fully adjustable USDs in the front and a pro link monoshock in the back. It is equipped with a 296mm disc brake in the front and a 186mm disc in the rear. It does not contain ABS as it is strictly a race bike. Its 17-inch alloys are shod with 90-section front and 120-section rear Dunlop slicks. It also gets a pit-lane speed limiter and ride mode switch.

Image sourced from HRC website
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #NSF250R #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.