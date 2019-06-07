What is Honda offering in NSF250R?

Japanese motorcycle maker introduced the NSF250R Cup in India, which will see aspiring racers battle it out on the track for the one-make championship. The motorcycle to be used is an 84 kilo, 48PS making Moto3-spec bike called the NSF250R (Hence the cup name.)

The NSF250R was developed in 2011 under Honda’s racing division, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC). The company has won many Moto3 races using the same bike, including the constructor’s title in 2015. It was even used by popular motorcycle racers Alex Marquez and Danny Kent to win the 2014 and 2015 Moto3 world championships respectively.

Currently, Honda is offering the pro-stock 165CC machines for the one-make championship in India. In comparison, the NSF250R is a tiny bike. It is even smaller than the stock Honda CBR250R which is sold as a supersport bike in India. The compactness of the motorcycle is primarily due to its brand-new single-cylinder engine, which is banked towards the rear at a 15-degree angle.

Honda has equipped the NSF250R with a 249.3CC, liquid-cooled single cylinder engine. It has a high rev band of 13000+ rpm while making 48.3PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the stock CBR250R makes 26.5PS and 22.8Nm. However, more astonishing than its power figures is its kerb weight, which tips the scale at just 84 kilos. This gives the motorcycle a mind-bending power-to-weight ratio of 575PS per tonne.

Since the NSF250R is a thoroughbred race bike, it is loaded with premium tech such as a special 7000 series pressed aluminium frame, adjustable clip-on and rear seats, a steering damper, and fully adjustable USDs in the front and a pro link monoshock in the back. It is equipped with a 296mm disc brake in the front and a 186mm disc in the rear. It does not contain ABS as it is strictly a race bike. Its 17-inch alloys are shod with 90-section front and 120-section rear Dunlop slicks. It also gets a pit-lane speed limiter and ride mode switch.