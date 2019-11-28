What is Ford offering in the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV?

In terms of styling, the Mach E gets all of the Mustangs features, the running horse badges, the headlamp, tail lights and even the lines running the length of the car. It is an SUV, however, and sports a muscular dominating stance. (Image source: Ford)

Ford recently entered the electric vehicles segment with its fully electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E. The SUV was showcased on November 17 at an event in Los Angeles and it is expected to be launched by late 2020.

The American automobile manufacturer will be offering the Mustang Mach-E in five different variants. These include Select (RWD or AWD), California RT. 1 (RWD), Premium (RWD or AWD), First Edition (AWD) and GT (AWD). The RWD trims will have a single motor, while AWD models will get two.

The base model of the SUV will give a maximum power output of 255 bhp and 415 Nm of torque, with a range of 336 km on a full charge. The top trim goes for over 480 km on a full charge, with 332 bhp and 565 Nm of power on tap.

Ford has equipped the e-SUV with LED projector headlamps with auto high beam, LED lights, sequential rear turn signals, power-folding mirrors, side-door e-latch, panoramic fixed-glass roof and a 360-degree camera. It is also equipped with the company’s next-gen Sync communications and entertainment system which is housed in a 15.5-inch system. The e-SUV will also be the first car in the carmaker’s lineup to feature this system. It will also get a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster.