What is BMW offering in its new 1-Series hatchback?

German automobile manufacturer BMW is working on the next-generation 1-Series hatchback. While the company has not revealed any details of the car officially, it surprised everyone by teasing the car in a series of Instagram stories.

The car is shown with a prominently larger grille, with active aerodynamic features, which close the slats at high speeds. The grille is flanked by a set of sleek headlights, which are expected to be all-LED units. It also gets a new front bumper with LED fog lamps, housed in aggressively styled air dams.

The tail section also underwent the knife, with split LED units which are sportier than before. The number plate housing is also integrated in the tailgate. The car also gets a new steering wheel, with an all-digital driver’s cockpit. BMW has also equipped the car with ambient lighting.

The car has been confirmed to be available only in an FWD layout. It is expected to be powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor which makes 306PS of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. It might also get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor for the lower variants. The company could offer a 2-litre, 192PS making diesel engine as an option as well.

The 1-Series is slated to be launched in the international markets this year. The company has not made any official announcement about its arrival to India. But it can be safely assumed that the car will hit the Indian shores sometime next year.

The previous-gen 1-Series was priced at Rs 30.3 lakh (Ex-showroom), but the newer generation is expected to raise the price point.