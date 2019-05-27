What is Ather offering in the OTA update for 450?

Indian electric startup Ather recently launched its debut electric scooter pair, the Ather 450 and the Ather 340. While the e-scooter segment is yet to pick up pace in the Indian market, Ather has taken one step further by releasing over-the-air (OTA) updates for the Ather 450.

The Ather 450 features a large touchscreen display, which can be used to access the data of the scooter. The newly released OTA updates are aimed at making the e-scooter more refined, as well as making the information on the touchscreen instrument cluster easier to access.

The update gives the e-scooter a comprehensive dashboard display, safety notifications, better refinement and a guide-me-home lamp. This has been done as a response to customer’s requests and feedback, as stated by Ather.

The instrument cluster also gets an overhaul and now displays battery percentage, an additional trip meter and recommended tyre pressure. The screen brightness is also lowered to increase battery conservation. It also displays the scooter's documents, which are in high-resolution and can be zoomed in for a clearer view.

The Ather 450 is powered by a 2.4 kWh Lithium-ion battery which makes 3.3kW of continuous power and 5.4kW of peak power. It also gets an instant peak torque of 20.5Nm, with a top speed of 80 kmph. It has a maximum range of 60 kilometres without the Eco-mode and takes up to five hours for a full charge.