What has Tata changed in the Nexon Facelift?

Tata is gearing up to launch the next generation Nexon facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo. It not only features new aesthetics; it also gets updated interiors.

The new Nexon is expected to get a Harrier-like fascia, a redesigned front bumper and grille, and projector headlights. It also gets steel wheels with plastic wheel caps in place of the dual-tone alloys offered previously. It also gets restyled tail lamps with prominent detailing.

For the interiors, expect a new instrument cluster which has been borrowed from the Harrier and a steering wheel from the upcoming Altroz. It can also be speculated that the lower trims will bet a digital console from the Tiago and Tigor.

Tata is expected to update the car with cruise control, automatic headlamps and a colour display for the multi-info console. It should carry forward its touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, the Harman-sourced sound system, climate control, steering-mounted controls and keyless entry with push-button start/stop from the current generation.

Mechanically, the car is expected to carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, with BSVI compliance. The petrol motor makes 110 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque while its diesel counterpart makes 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the option of an AMT gearbox.