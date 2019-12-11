App
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What has Mercedes-Benz planned with the next-gen GLA?

The SUV has adapted a crossover-like stance with design cues borrowed from the A-Class.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the second-generation GLA today. The SUV has undergone a complete overhaul and is loosely based on the new A-Class.

The SUV has adapted a crossover-like stance with design cues borrowed from the A-Class. Its height has also increased by 10 mm however but its mlength has decreased by 15 mm. Its headlight setup and front fascia also bear a resemblance to the A-Class.

Mercedes-Benz has also updated its instrument cluster and the central infotainment system, combining the two into a single unit. It is supplemented by turbine-style air conditioning vents below.

Close

The next-gen GLA is expected to be offered with three engine options. These should include a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit sourced from Renault. It makes 163 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It could also get a 2-litre turbocharged petrol unit which makes 224 PS and 350 Nm and is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The diesel option could be a 2-litre unit making 150 PS and 320 Nm, or 190 PS and 400 Nm depending on the state of tune.

related news

The company will unveil the GLA online, indicating that it could make its first physical appearance at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It is expected to be priced higher than its current range of Rs 32.33 lakh to Rs 41.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Auto #GLA #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

