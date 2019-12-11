What has Mercedes-Benz planned with the next-gen GLA?

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the second-generation GLA today. The SUV has undergone a complete overhaul and is loosely based on the new A-Class.

The SUV has adapted a crossover-like stance with design cues borrowed from the A-Class. Its height has also increased by 10 mm however but its mlength has decreased by 15 mm. Its headlight setup and front fascia also bear a resemblance to the A-Class.

Mercedes-Benz has also updated its instrument cluster and the central infotainment system, combining the two into a single unit. It is supplemented by turbine-style air conditioning vents below.

The next-gen GLA is expected to be offered with three engine options. These should include a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit sourced from Renault. It makes 163 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It could also get a 2-litre turbocharged petrol unit which makes 224 PS and 350 Nm and is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The diesel option could be a 2-litre unit making 150 PS and 320 Nm, or 190 PS and 400 Nm depending on the state of tune.