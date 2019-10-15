App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What has changed in the BSVI-compliant Yamaha YZF-R15 V3

A leaked document with the specifications of the new YZF-R15 V3 shows that the motorcycle will make 0.67PS less power than its previous generation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In lieu of the upcoming BSVI emission norms, major automobile manufacturers in India have begun developing their vehicles to comply with the engine requirements. Most of these manufacturers have reduced the power output of their engines after retuning, among which is Yamaha.

A leaked document with the specifications of the new YZF-R15 V3 shows that the motorcycle will make 0.67 PS less power than the current model. Apart from that, there has been no major change from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer.

The motorcycle carries forward its 149cc single-cylinder engine which will make 18.63 PS of maximum power, while peak torque stays unchanged at 15 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).

Close
Yamaha is expected to increase the price of its models after launching the BSVI-compliant versions. Currently, the YZF-R15 V3 has an ex-showroom base price of Rs 1.40 lakh which is expected to go up to Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The company could launch the updated motorcycle by the end of 2019, or by the first half of 2020. The price hike will also affect the motorcycle’s naked counterpart, the MT-15. Yamaha will also launch other models in its lineup with a BSVI-compliant engine, following the YZF-R15’s launch.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:35 pm

