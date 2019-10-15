What has changed in the BSVI-compliant Yamaha YZF-R15 V3

In lieu of the upcoming BSVI emission norms, major automobile manufacturers in India have begun developing their vehicles to comply with the engine requirements. Most of these manufacturers have reduced the power output of their engines after retuning, among which is Yamaha.

A leaked document with the specifications of the new YZF-R15 V3 shows that the motorcycle will make 0.67 PS less power than the current model. Apart from that, there has been no major change from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer.

The motorcycle carries forward its 149cc single-cylinder engine which will make 18.63 PS of maximum power, while peak torque stays unchanged at 15 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).