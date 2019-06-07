What has changed in Tata Tigor facelift?

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata is gearing up for the launch of the facelifted version of its compact sedan, the Tigor. While the launch date has not been officially announced, the car was spotted under heavy camouflage on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

The spy shots indicate that the grille has been removed from the car. It was also spotted with a set of basic headlights, while the fog lamp housings were completely covered. This could mean that the company is planning to redesign the Tigor’s face as per the Impact 2.0 design language.

The current-gen Tigor is available with a BS-IV compliant, 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which makes 85PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine which makes 70PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. Another option is a sportier JTP variant which gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, making 114PS and 150Nm.

With the arrival of stricter BSVI norms, many manufacturers have stopped the production of their diesel engines. It is expected that Tata will also follow suit and the Tigor facelift will not receive a diesel option.

Though there is no official date of launch, it is expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, following which it will enter production. Considering the updates, it can be assumed that the car will raise its price mark from the current base price of Rs. 5.48 lakh (Ex-showroom).