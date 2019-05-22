What has changed in 2020 Skoda Octavia?

Czech carmaker recently announced the 2020 edition of their flagship sedan, the Octavia. The Octavia has undergone a major overhaul and will get Volkswagen’s new 1.5-litre engine.

The company states that the Octavia is the most versatile model in the Skoda range, which is available as a liftback as well as a spacious estate. It is possible that the new Octavia will defer from its sedan structure to adopt a more family-friendly shape.

It is most likely that the new Octavia will be based on the recently launched Scala and will be built on the VW group’s revised Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform. It will also get new fascia with triangular headlights borrowed from the Scala. It can be safely assumed that the car will also receive tail lamps from Scala.

Along with revised exteriors, the new Octavia will be powered by VW group’s 1.5-litre TSi EVO engine. This engine will be an upgrade over the company’s current 1.4-litre TSi motor. It could also get the 2-litre diesel engine as an option. The Octavia is also likely to get a CNG variant as well.

The current Octavia is pitted against Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra and the recently launched Civic, among others. It has a base price of Rs. 15.5 lakhs for the petrol model and goes up to Rs. 25.99 lakhs for the top-spec diesel. It is expected that the new Octavia will be priced a little higher than this generation.