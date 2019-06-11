What has changed in 2020 Mahindra Scorpio?

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra is preparing for multiple launches of updated versions of its classic cars. Among those is the new-gen Scorpio, which was recently spotted in testing, covered in heavy camouflage.

The spy shots indicate that the SUV could continue its ladder-frame construction but is expected to undergo severe weight-loss. It is also expected to be powered by the new BSVI compliant 2-litre diesel engine, which makes up to 160PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

However, Mahindra could detune the engine slightly to better suit the Scorpio. Transmission is expected to be a new six-speed manual unit, with an optional automatic gearbox. The new SUV should also get a four-wheel-drive layout as an option.

Mahindra seems to have retained the familiar look of the Scorpio, which is why it carries forward its upright nose, pillar, flat bonnet and roof. It also gets a black mesh grille and XUV500 themed inserts. The rear also gets an angular windscreen along with LED taillights.

Though not much has been revealed about that car, it can be expected to face a rise in its price, considering it will be offered with ABS, EBD as well as two airbags as standard.

The Scorpio had debuted in 2002, after which it became one of India’s most beloved SUV. The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to enter production by the end of this year, after which it should be introduced in the Indian market by 2020.