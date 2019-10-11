What has changed in 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Kawasaki recently updated its large displacement sports tourer, the Ninja 650. Along with a fresh paint scheme, it also gets updated aesthetics and new electronic updates.

The new Ninja 650 gets an updated fascia, making it more aligned with the current generation of motorcycles such as the Ninja 400 and the Ninja ZX6R. It also gets a brand-new LED headlamp setup as well as a revised fairing design. It also gets a new 4.3-inch TFT dash with full colour, which supports Bluetooth connectivity and GPS functionality.

The motorcycle carries forward its seat height of 790 mm, 15-litre fuel tank, suspension setup, and braking hardware. However, it gets Dunlop Sportmax D214s instead of Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres which are expected to offer better traction.

Mechanically, the 2020 Ninja 650 carries forward its 650cc parallel-twin engine which makes 68 PS of maximum power and 65.7 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Though the company has not made any official announcement, it is expected that Kawasaki will launch the updated Ninja 650 in the Indian markets by the first half of 2020.