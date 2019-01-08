App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What does future look like? See Infiniti's electric SUV QX Inspiration concept to get an idea

An overview of the new Infiniti QX Inspiration concept.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nissan has been busy with batteries for a while now, such as introducing hybrid powertrains in motorsports among other experiments.

However, Nissan’s premium car division, Infiniti, has a completely different work cut out for them.

Currently gearing up to showcase an electric SUV concept called the QX Inspiration at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, Infiniti aims to make it the first of an entire lineup of hybrid, or all-electric vehicles, which could be launched by 2021.

A keeper of extreme secrets, it is no surprise that Nissan has not revealed any details or specs of the futuristic EV.

In their official statement, Infiniti mentions that the "development of the new electric vehicle platforms enables the formation of spacious, lounge-like interiors".

This could indicate a much bigger and spacious interior for the SUV, which will be a prime aspect during sales. Although there are no images, Infiniti says the cabin has been ‘handcrafted’ and has been inspired by the Japanese principle of ‘omotenashi’, which means creating a welcoming environment.

Regarding power figures or performance, there is neither any revelation from Infiniti’s side nor any leaks about the powertrain. So, all we can do for now is wait for January 14, when the car will be showcased at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

Though we know nothing about how fast the QX Inspiration can go, it would be quite safe to assume that it is built to lock horns with the upcoming I-pace, Jaguar’s latest addition to its SUV lineup. I-Pace is as a fully functional and fast electric vehicle.

With Jaguar’s impressive track record and rarely matched performance, it will be an exciting face-off between Jaguar and Infiniti.

The Infiniti QX Inspiration concept is also reported to be built on a brand new modular platform, which could eventually form the base of the entire Infiniti lineup, except the QX80 SUV.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 04:20 pm

