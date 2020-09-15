What Anand Mahindra had to say when a Lamborghini owner stepped out to see the new Mahindra Thar 2020

If the Thar wasn’t gaining enough attention from the audience, it had to lure in the big boys and it did that with style.

Social media star, Priyanka Kochhar, better known to most of us as bikewithgirl, has been driving around in the recently launched Mahindra Thar when a funny thing happened. A Lamborghini stopped.



Hi @anandmahindra. Lamborghinis are stopping in their tracks to check out your new Thar! pic.twitter.com/8GiSvzUxLg

— Priyanka Kochhar (@bikewithgirl) September 14, 2020

The driver of the Huracan Spyder and his two friends stopped while Kochhar was probably filming her review of the Mahindra Thar and ending the conversation with, “I’ll add it to my fleet.”

Kochhar tweeted the video addressing it to Anand Mahindra saying with a statement saying that Lamborghinis are stopping in their tracks to check out the new SUV.

Anand Mahindra replied to the tweet thanking Kochhar and adding that the Thar can only be stopped by curious Lamborghinis.



The Thar can only be stopped by a curious Lambo...

Thanks for making my day @bikewithgirl Keep cruisin’... https://t.co/cUpWxT0VNb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2020

The Mahindra Thar is scheduled to officially launch on October 2, in two variants AX (Adventure variant) and LX (Lifestyle variant). It gets the signature muscular off-roader design and gets two engine options, a 131 PS 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 152 PS 2-litre mStallion petrol.