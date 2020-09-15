172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|what-anand-mahindra-had-to-say-when-a-lamborghini-owner-stepped-out-to-see-the-new-mahindra-thar-2020-5842411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What Anand Mahindra had to say when a Lamborghini owner stepped out to see the new Mahindra Thar 2020

Kochhar tweeted the video addressing it to Anand Mahindra saying with a statement saying that Lamborghinis are stopping in their tracks to check out the new SUV.

Moneycontrol News

If the Thar wasn’t gaining enough attention from the audience, it had to lure in the big boys and it did that with style.

Social media star, Priyanka Kochhar, better known to most of us as bikewithgirl, has been driving around in the recently launched Mahindra Thar when a funny thing happened. A Lamborghini stopped.

The driver of the Huracan Spyder and his two friends stopped while Kochhar was probably filming her review of the Mahindra Thar and ending the conversation with, “I’ll add it to my fleet.”

Close

Kochhar tweeted the video addressing it to Anand Mahindra saying with a statement saying that Lamborghinis are stopping in their tracks to check out the new SUV.

related news

Anand Mahindra replied to the tweet thanking Kochhar and adding that the Thar can only be stopped by curious Lamborghinis.

The Mahindra Thar is scheduled to officially launch on October 2, in two variants AX (Adventure variant) and LX (Lifestyle variant). It gets the signature muscular off-roader design and gets two engine options, a 131 PS 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 152 PS 2-litre mStallion petrol.

Also check out: In pics | 2020 Mahindra Thar: Features, capabilities and more
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra Thar #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.