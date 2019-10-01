What accessories is KTM offering for the newly launched 790 Duke?

Soon after launching the 790 Duke in India, KTM has launched a list of official accessories for its flagship motorcycles. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer is offering a plethora of goods to amp up the motorcycle.

Potential customers can choose from a variety of accessories from an authorised KTM dealership. The cheapest among the lot is a set of tank pads, which can be purchased for Rs 2,945. The company is also offering a windshield for Rs 7,868, which will be useful if the rider wishes to go touring.

KTM is also offering fork and swingarm protectors for Rs 3,757 each, which play a vital role in protecting engine components during a crash. 790 Duke owners can also purchase a Bluetooth adapter, which enables the rider to connect to the motorcycle via Bluetooth and manage calls, control playlist, etc.

The costliest accessory on offer are the bar-end mirrors, which can be purchased for Rs 19,732 a pair. They are made from aluminium and have a blacked-out finish which blends well with the orange and black paint scheme of the motorcycle.

The 790 Duke is powered by a 799cc, twin-cylinder engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a dual-channel ABS unit is offered as standard.