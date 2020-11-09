India needs to revise its speed norms considering new roads, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari

With the average speeds on Indian roads being the lowest in the world, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said vehicles being fined for breaching 40 km/hour speed limit is unfortunate.

Speaking at the Way to Vision Zero virtual press conference on road safety, the Union minister supported the increase of speed limits, especially on multi-lane roads.

“I have already discussed this issue with my officials. We need to revise our speed norms considering the new roads being built, including expressways and Greenfield highways, widening of highways to four and six lanes," said Gadkari.

The average speed of vehicles inside Indian cities usually is around 35 km/h according to a study titled Mobility and Congestion in Urban India. The study, conducted across 154 cities in India, claims that the average speed is one of the slowest in the world.

Speed limits are a complex subject to debate. While most renowned studies suggest that lower speed limits reduce fatalities, some obscure studies also suggest that such low-speed limits may not reduce accidents but definitely increases speed limit violations. While a higher speed limit may reduce travel times, it may also increase the number of accidents and risk of fatalities.

Road maintenance also plays an important role when considering the number of accidents. The severe lack of good roads within a city hinders traffic and some highways are also badly maintained. In regards to this Gadkari also spoke about the excessive number of accidents and the state of Indian roads adding that his ministry has identified around 1,000 spots that need improvement.