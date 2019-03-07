App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We don't intend to get into hatchback segment: Gaku Nakanishi, CEO, Honda Cars India

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gaku Nakanishi, president and CEO of Honda Cars India, spoke at length about his company's vision and the Indian market.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp

Gaku Nakanishi, the president and CEO of Honda Cars India, says it has been a tough year for the industry and Honda with demand being very soft. He further mentions that unlike other carmakers, they won't launch electric vehicles just to showcase technological prowess.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What are your expectations on the growth front?

Till February, we achieved 6.5 percent growth and this month's forecast is  17,000. We may be able to reach 1,80,000 and expect to grow around 8 percent.

related news

By when will BS-VI products come in?

The timing will be same as other manufacturers. Towards the end of this calendar year we may discontinue BS-IV production and from January 2020, model by model we will switch to BS-VI.

So, you won't produce BS-IV even for export markets?

We won't sell BS-VI cars for export markets but we will continue to produce BS-IV for other markets.

What is the expected price increase due to BS-VI introduction?

From technology point of view, BS-VI cost impact on diesel is much higher than petrol. As a manufacturer, we try our best to absorb the cost impact but in case of diesel, it is a bit too much to absorb. We are yet to figure out the exact price hike.

With the Civic, you have now four sedans. But the market is moving towards SUVs.

Looking back at the history of Indian auto market, it started with hatchbacks. We led the sedan market creation back then. Our first priority was to complete the sedan line-up. Our next diversification has already started towards the SUV market. Two years ago, we launched the BR-V and last year we launched CR-V. We have to work harder and harder to crack the SUV segment.

Will all models go for BS-VI upgrade?

We don't intend to discontinue any of our models because of BS-VI. All our models – petrol and diesel- will all be made BS-VI compliant.

Where are hybrids positioned in your plans?

We are yet to fully explore our best option related to hybrids. Last year, in October in the MOVE Summit, Honda made a comment that hybrid will be the most efficient to bridge the IC engine and electric. There is no change in that approach.

Is it important for you to have hybrids at much affordable levels than today?

Our mission for the Indian customer is to reduce costs, be it electric, hybrid or IC engine.

Will Amaze now be the entry model for Honda in India after the Brio is phased out?

After the launch of Amaze, around 30 percent of my customers are entry- level buyers. The number one selling model in India is a sedan and not a hatchback. We have prioritised our resources. In the mid-term, we don’t intend to get into hatchback segment.

Honda's traditional stance on electric vehicles has been wait and watch. Is there a change now?

Honda agrees with the government’s direction of promotion of electric vehicles. But our point is how soon can we reach a good level of business proposition. There are three key factors to reach that. As manufacturers, we have to address the issue of range anxiety, infrastructure should be sufficient for the customer and lastly, price is a crucial factor. If they cannot afford to pay for the car, then it is useless. We are promoting hybrids because we believe it is the best arrangement for the time being.

Is there a business case for Honda to bring the Acura brand to India?

If there is a possibility, we will always study. However, at this moment, there is no plan of bringing it to India.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin : Luxury Cars Making Headl ...

Experts call for "Radical Change" at World Ocean Summit

Tipu Sultan's Gun, Sword Discovered in UK Attic

India, Russia Sign USD 3 Billion Deal for Nuclear-powered Attack Subma ...

Saina Nehwal Enters Quarterfinals of All England Championships

Sonia Gandhi to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rae Bareli, Rahul From Am ...

Election Epicentre: Will Law & Order In Yogi’s U.P Hurt BJP in 2019?

Three Run Outs in Final Over Help India B U-19 Set Up Final Clash With ...

Cyrus Finds Out How International Women's Day is Celebrated in India

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

Athletes' demand for more events vs eventual reluctance to compete: Th ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

Panga: One more Republic Day weekend release for Kangana Ranaut

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.