We don't intend to get into hatchback segment: Gaku Nakanishi, CEO, Honda Cars India

Gaku Nakanishi, the president and CEO of Honda Cars India, says it has been a tough year for the industry and Honda with demand being very soft. He further mentions that unlike other carmakers, they won't launch electric vehicles just to showcase technological prowess.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What are your expectations on the growth front?

Till February, we achieved 6.5 percent growth and this month's forecast is 17,000. We may be able to reach 1,80,000 and expect to grow around 8 percent.

By when will BS-VI products come in?

The timing will be same as other manufacturers. Towards the end of this calendar year we may discontinue BS-IV production and from January 2020, model by model we will switch to BS-VI.

So, you won't produce BS-IV even for export markets?

We won't sell BS-VI cars for export markets but we will continue to produce BS-IV for other markets.

What is the expected price increase due to BS-VI introduction?

From technology point of view, BS-VI cost impact on diesel is much higher than petrol. As a manufacturer, we try our best to absorb the cost impact but in case of diesel, it is a bit too much to absorb. We are yet to figure out the exact price hike.

With the Civic, you have now four sedans. But the market is moving towards SUVs.

Looking back at the history of Indian auto market, it started with hatchbacks. We led the sedan market creation back then. Our first priority was to complete the sedan line-up. Our next diversification has already started towards the SUV market. Two years ago, we launched the BR-V and last year we launched CR-V. We have to work harder and harder to crack the SUV segment.

Will all models go for BS-VI upgrade?

We don't intend to discontinue any of our models because of BS-VI. All our models – petrol and diesel- will all be made BS-VI compliant.

Where are hybrids positioned in your plans?

We are yet to fully explore our best option related to hybrids. Last year, in October in the MOVE Summit, Honda made a comment that hybrid will be the most efficient to bridge the IC engine and electric. There is no change in that approach.

Is it important for you to have hybrids at much affordable levels than today?

Our mission for the Indian customer is to reduce costs, be it electric, hybrid or IC engine.

Will Amaze now be the entry model for Honda in India after the Brio is phased out?

After the launch of Amaze, around 30 percent of my customers are entry- level buyers. The number one selling model in India is a sedan and not a hatchback. We have prioritised our resources. In the mid-term, we don’t intend to get into hatchback segment.

Honda's traditional stance on electric vehicles has been wait and watch. Is there a change now?

Honda agrees with the government’s direction of promotion of electric vehicles. But our point is how soon can we reach a good level of business proposition. There are three key factors to reach that. As manufacturers, we have to address the issue of range anxiety, infrastructure should be sufficient for the customer and lastly, price is a crucial factor. If they cannot afford to pay for the car, then it is useless. We are promoting hybrids because we believe it is the best arrangement for the time being.

Is there a business case for Honda to bring the Acura brand to India?

If there is a possibility, we will always study. However, at this moment, there is no plan of bringing it to India.