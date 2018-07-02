App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We are a real car company! Elon Musk celebrates after Tesla rolls out 7,000 cars in a week

“The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing. We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible,” he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last week was special for Elon Musk and his electric car company Tesla. Tesla produced 7,000 cars in total last week, including 5,000 Model 3 sedans. Tesla had stated in the past that they would produce 5,000 Model 3 cars a week by the end of the second quarter of the year. The car maker reached their goals and Musk is only proud of his staff’s achievement.

“Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked,” wrote Elon Musk, in an email to his company’s staff praising them for reaching the much-delayed goal, by setting up production in a tent.

According to a report by BBC, the 5,000th car of the week rolled off the production line on Sunday morning.

In the email to his staff, Mr Musk wrote, “We did it!! What an incredible job by an amazing team. Couldn't be more proud to work with you.”

“The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing. We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible.” He also added, how through the staff’s joint efforts, the company was able to achieve a “combined 7000 vehicles a week,” together with the production of Tesla's Model S car and Model X SUV.

“I think we just became a real car company,” he wrote in conclusion.

Also, Mr Musk tweeted, “7000 cars, 7 daysTesla Team.”

Tesla introduced the model 3 in the year 2016, and Tesla planned to produce 5,000 Model 3 cars a week in 2017 and 10,000 a week by 2018. Between May and June, Tesla builds an entirely new general assembly line in one of the car parks of its Fremont factory in California, in order to reach the weekly deadline.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:30 pm

