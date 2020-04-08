App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vyrus unveils Ducati-powered Alyen; check out features

Vyrus describes the motorcycle as "a story of passion, art and competence".”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorcycle manufacturer Vyrus isn’t new to the game of making some incredible looking bikes. This time, the Italy-based manufacturer has taken an engine out of a Ducati and built the Alyen, an exquisitely exclusive bike that appears to have time-jumped from a dystopic future on a mission to save the world.

The Alyen uses the 205 hp 1,285cc L-twin engine from the Ducati Panigale 1299 and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Vyrus Alyen engine Ducati

Close

But this is not what the Alyen is about. Vyrus describes the motorcycle as "a story of passion, art and competence". And this idea shines through when looking at the bike. The bike gets some really exaggerated panels, and the generous use of carbon fibre makes the bike look more like a spaceship than anything else. All you need to do is get rid of the wheels.

related news

Speaking of which, even the rims are made of carbon fibre and are suspended by push-rod type suspension on both ends thanks to Vyrus’ love hub centre steering. Visually, the Alyen is sharp. All of the parts and panels either have some type of sharp fold or end in a point that looks like it will cut if you get too close.

Vyrus ALYEN_FRONT_INTERA

For the most part, this is all the information we have on the new Vyrus Alyen. The company has yet to tell us how many units will be produced, but we have to remember, this will be a limited edition. Prices will be extraordinary too considering all of the starting price for Vyrus bikes is close to Rs 45 lakh.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Vyrus #Vyrus Alyen

