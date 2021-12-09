Volvo’s “Ultimate Safety Test” is about saving lives in and out of cars

Back in 1959, a little known Swedish engineer named Nils Bohlin changed the course of automotive history by creating the first three-point safety harness, working for a well-known Swedish car brand called Volvo. Bohlin’s invention was a game changer in automotive safety, but the reason the three-point seat belt has become as ubiquitous as a brake pedal, is because Volvo, the company that invented it, opened up the patent so any car manufacturer could use it in their design. Why? Volvo decided that it was too vital a life-saving device to not be given away to the world.

That’s where the brand’s tryst with the preservation of life began. Over the decades Volvo has come to be synonymous with passenger safety. In 2008, Volvo’s lead safety expert Anders Eugensson had stated, prophetically, that by 2020, no occupant will die or be seriously injured in a Volvo car crash. A tall claim, sure, but one which was backed by a battery of extreme crash tests, some of which involves dropping several new Volvos from a crane, at a height of 30 metres. So what happens when a brand known for its fastidious passenger safety measures, decides to show the same level of dedication to protecting the planet?

Volvo is broadening its scope for life saving measures to include, not just Volvo drivers and customers but, every other living being on the planet. Volvo calls this the “Ultimate Safety Test”, in reference to the potentially terminal effects of climate change. Volvo Cars Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson has proclaimed that “sustainability is now as important as safety to us” in light of the new direction taken by the brand. A direction that will see them go beyond the confines of emission regulations and emerge as a brand that’s not only zero emissions but fully carbon neutral by 2040.

A lofty target no doubt, but the brand has charted out a precise roadmap to get there. To begin with, Volvo Cars has vowed to drop lifecycle emissions per vehicle by 40%. The brand aims to commence its sustainability mission by focussing on emissions generated across the value chain. So what is the first step toward climate neutral manufacturing?

Volvo aims to begin with monitoring energy efficiency at its plants. It’s got a head start in that department, considering all of Volvo Cars’ European plants have run on hydro-electric power since 2008, long before terms sustainability and carbon neutrality had found their way into the forefront of our collective consciousness. By 2020, all of the brand's global plants were running on 51% renewable energy, with climate neutral energy levels steadily on the rise. Starting with the brand’s biggest plant in China, having just obtained a climate neutral certification through its 100% renewable energy supply.

Sustainability though, is far too nuanced a field to be approached with a simple two-pronged strategy of climate neutrality and zero emission vehicles. It requires playing whack-a-mole with the supply chain and the parts manufacturing process, stamping out potentially carbon-heavy and unsustainable practice. Until that’s done, the switch to electric mobility is unlikely to effectively mitigate climate change. Still, switching to a completely electrified fleet remains the most vital and most challenging aspect of carbon neutrality. If the target of reaching net zero emissions is to be fulfilled by 2050, that means initiating an overhaul of the brand’s popular, time-tested powertrains and completing the electrification process at the earliest. With the XC40 Recharge commencing this process, Volvo Cars aims to electrify its product portfolio by 50% in the next three years. By 2030, no Volvo car rolling out of its many carbon-neutral powerplants will feature an internal combustion engine.

As a brand that has set the highest standard in automotive safety in the world, Volvo is perfectly positioned to lead the charge when it comes to climate neutrality. With Volvo Cars, there’s a clear and marrow-deep approach to net zero emissions. Because when it comes to climate change, half measures simply won’t work in the long run.

Moneycontrol journalists are not involved in the creation of the article.