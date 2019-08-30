Volvo to showcase XC90 Excellence Lounge Console in India

Volvo is planning to up the luxury game in India as it is gearing up to showcase the posh Excellence Lounge Console. It is basically the cabin of its upcoming XC90 Excellence SUV.

The standard XC90 Excellence is equipped with individual reclining ventilated rear seats, acres of legroom, massaging functions and a retractable touchscreen. It also gets a set of folding tables, a refrigerator with bottle and glass holders, a heated/cooled cup holder and Orrefors-sourced handmade crystal glasses.

The Lounge ditches the SUV’s conventional seven seats for just three seats but compensates with oodles of luxury. It replaces the front passenger seat with a multifunctional module that transforms into a 17-inch touchscreen display, a table, a footrest or extra storage for personal items.

Volvo has also used generous amounts of Nappa leather in the cabin, which is complemented by plush open-pore wood. It further added a 20-speaker, 1400-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system, while the cargo space is separated from the cabin.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged and is powered by two engines working in conjunction, one of which is an electric motor. The internal combustion engine is in the form of a 2-litre turbocharged and supercharged petrol engine which combines its output with the electric motor to make 407 PS of maximum power and 640 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels.