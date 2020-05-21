App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volvo to impose 180 km/h speed limit on all future cars

Every Volvo car will now come with its speed capped at 180 km/h and in addition to this, the company has also introduced a Care Key. This is to allow owners to set additional limitations on the car in case they are lending it to other family members or younger and inexperienced drivers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volvo has always been known to produce some of the safest cars in the market and over the years, with every technological advance, their cars became safer. Now, in an effort to reduce fatalities even further Volvo has decided to limit the speed of their cars to a maximum of 180 km/h.

“We believe that a carmaker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety,” said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “Our speed-limiting technology, and the dialogue that it initiated, fits that thinking.”

Every Volvo car will now come with its speed capped at 180 km/h and in addition to this, the company has also introduced a Care Key. This is to allow owners to set additional limitations on the car in case they are lending it to other family members or younger and inexperienced drivers.

This very controversial move comes from Volvo based on research which shows that when travelling at high speeds, most car safety functionalities become no longer sufficient to keep a passenger safe. The company also said most people do not understand the dangers of speeding and, as a result, do not adapt to changing traffic situations very well.

“The speed cap and Care Key help people reflect and realise that speeding is dangerous, while also providing extra peace of mind and supporting better driver behaviour,” Ekholm said.

The other two primary reasons for low traffic safety are intoxication and distraction. Volvo also says that they are working on all of these elements of human behaviour and is developing technology to address these areas of concern.

First Published on May 21, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Volvo

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.