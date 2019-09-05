Volvo launches Excellence Lounge Console in India

Soon after showcasing its latest offering in the luxury segment, Swedish carmaker Volvo has launched its flagship offering in India, the XC90 Excellence Lounge Console. Priced at Rs 1.42 crore each, the car will be sold on a made-to-order basis.

The Excellence Lounge Console gets a three-seat layout, with two individual aircraft-like seats in the second row. The front passenger seat has been replaced with a cushioned footrest that itself has multiple functions. It houses a sizeable worktable, an illuminated vanity mirror and a storage tray for small accessories. The table rotates 90 degrees and incorporates a 17-inch personal screen.

Apart from the luxurious additions, it carries forward the standard XC90 Excellence’s heated/cooled seats, a Bowers and Wilkins-sourced sound system, Orrefors glass bits in the cabin and a fridge in the second row.

Mechanically, the SUV remains unchanged. It carries forward the T8 hybrid engine which powers the XC90 Excellence. It is a 2-litre, turbo and supercharged petrol engine mated to a plug-in electric motor. Both make a combined output of 407 PS of maximum power and 640 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed Aisin gearbox.