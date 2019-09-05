App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volvo launches Excellence Lounge Console in India

The Excellence Lounge Console gets a three-seat layout, with an individual aircraft like seat in the second row.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after showcasing its latest offering in the luxury segment, Swedish carmaker Volvo has launched its flagship offering in India, the XC90 Excellence Lounge Console. Priced at Rs 1.42 crore each, the car will be sold on a made-to-order basis.

The Excellence Lounge Console gets a three-seat layout, with two individual aircraft-like seats in the second row. The front passenger seat has been replaced with a cushioned footrest that itself has multiple functions. It houses a sizeable worktable, an illuminated vanity mirror and a storage tray for small accessories. The table rotates 90 degrees and incorporates a 17-inch personal screen.

Apart from the luxurious additions, it carries forward the standard XC90 Excellence’s heated/cooled seats, a Bowers and Wilkins-sourced sound system, Orrefors glass bits in the cabin and a fridge in the second row.

Close

Mechanically, the SUV remains unchanged. It carries forward the T8 hybrid engine which powers the XC90 Excellence. It is a 2-litre, turbo and supercharged petrol engine mated to a plug-in electric motor. Both make a combined output of 407 PS of maximum power and 640 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed Aisin gearbox.

The XC90 Excellence Lounge Console will have a limited production run of 15 units, with each unit manufactured on a made-to-order basis. It has a price tag of Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Volvo #XC90 Excellence Lounge Console

