Mar 09, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Cars to increase prices by up to 5 percent in India

Volvo said that the prices will be revised for the new stock which is in the pipeline to be custom cleared as the new duty structure increase will not allow costs to be absorbed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Volvo Cars India on Friday said it plans to raise its vehicle prices by up to 5 percent in order to offset the impact of increase in the basic import duty in the Budget for 2018-19.

Prices will be revised for the new stock which is in the pipeline to be custom cleared as the new duty structure increase will not allow costs to be absorbed, the company said in a statement.

"We are planning to hike prices across our range by up to 5 per cent as a direct impact of duty announced at the union budget," Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

The increased duty comes as a surprise and will have a short term impact on the automobile industry, he added.

In the Budget for 2018-19, government increased custom duty on CKD (completely knocked down) imports of motor vehicles, motor cars, motor cycles from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Further, duty on CBU (completely built units) imports of motor vehicles (trucks and buses) has been hiked from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Frump said the company would have liked to see a much needed incentives for hybrids and plug-in hybrids as these solutions have an immediate impact on environment.

