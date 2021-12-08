Volvo Cars’ is fast tracking its goal of climate neutral manufacturing

When it comes to climate neutral manufacturing, Volvo Cars appears to have had a head start. As early as 2008, the brand ensured that all of its European plants ran on renewable, hydro-electric power. But growing concerns regarding industrial carbon footprint along with an affinity for transparency and sustainability, have prompted the brand to take more extensive measures.

The legacy automaker, which has made significant strides towards reducing its own carbon footprint, wants to stamp out any carbon-heavy element from its manufacturing process in a bid to be fully climate-neutral by 2040. Although the initiative is very much a part of the brand’s electrification strategy, Volvo feels the need to go beyond the present-day mandate concerning e-mobility.

The fact remains that even if a factory is churning out a heavy supply of zero-emission EVs, it can and in most cases, is still emitting a variety of greenhouse gases that are just as toxic and polluting as ICE vehicle plant.

Take Volvo’s Torslanda plant in Sweden. The first and oldest Volvo facility, whose founding dates back to 1964, it was recently updated to become completely climate neutral. But first, how does one distinguish between carbon-neutral and climate neutral? The former refers only to the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Climate neutrality means no net emission of any greenhouse gas whatsoever, making it infinitely more difficult to achieve. When a factory reaches climate neutrality, it isn’t emitting any net greenhouse emissions. The Torslanda plant, for example, uses industrial waste heat and biogas to fulfill all of its heating requirements. Volvo has also cut down on energy usage at the plant, allowing the brand to save up on nearly 7000 mWh in 2020 alone – enough energy to power hundreds of homes for over a year.

It’s evident that Volvo is ahead of the curve. Already by 2020 all of the brand’s global plants were powered by 51% climate neutral energy. Towards the end of 2021, that number has reached 81 per cent. Along with this Volvo is also leaning heavily on its top suppliers to be completely renewable-energy reliant by 2025. Given the resource-heavy nature of producing automobiles, it’s nearly impossible to completely phase out all traces of carbon in the production process, but encouraging vendors, suppliers etc. to use renewable energy as well at a global level sets a great precedent.

The Torslanda plant isn’t the first or the only Volvo Cars manufacturing unit to go climate neutral. That distinction lies with the Skovde engine manufacturing plant located, once again, in Sweden. However, it’s the brand’s manufacturing plant in Chengdu, China that has caught the world’s attention in recent times. As the first of its international manufacturing plants to go 100% climate neutral, the plant, thanks to its sheer size and scale, marks a major stepping-stone towards the brand’s environmental goals. With its recently obtained climate-neutral status, Volvo was able to dial-up the renewable electricity quotient in its global manufacturing network to 80%. Add to the mix, another plant in Daquing, China, and 90% of Volvo’s plants are renewable-energy powered.

Renewable energy however, is one aspect of climate neutrality. Because despite relying on renewable energy, car manufacturing remains dependent on extensive mining of limited resources like metals, minerals etc. For the car manufacturing process to be truly sustainable, it has to rely on a circular economy. One that manages to incorporate recyclable materials into its production cycle consistently. Volvo refers to this process as “Maximising Remanufacture”. Through this, the brand has managed to use around 85% less raw material and subsequently, 80% less energy. For any industrial endeavour to truly curtail the fallout of excessive natural resource mining, re-manufacture is the only way forward. At present, Volvo remanufactures more than 50 different parts, including key drivetrain components, engines, gearboxes and turbo compressors. In 2020 alone, the brand managed to save a whopping 3000 tonnes of CO2 by remanufacturing 40,000 parts. With EVs, this process will likely get easier, as it has far fewer components.

However, it does bring about the issue of battery waste management, which in the EV landscape, is considerable. To tackle this, Volvo has created a recycling loop that involves using every re-usable component in high-voltage batteries from its plug-in hybrids and EVs. The scale and scope of Volvo’s climate plans are unmatched by any other automotive brand, and if it’s to reach its goal of net zero greenhouse emissions by 2040, adhering to a circular economy is the only way forward.

Moneycontrol journalists are not involved in the creation of the article.