Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Car offers Rs 3 lakh discount on XC40

Under the 'Hassle-Free Offer', customers can buy the model at a special offer price of Rs 36.9 lakh and receive complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh as well, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

PTI

Volvo Car India on Wednesday said it is offering a  discount of Rs 3 lakh on the ex-showroom price of its SUV XC40.

The XC40 is currently tagged at Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

“We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience,” Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

XC40 is the only car in its segment to have radar-based active safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist that prevent collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals upto speeds of 50 kmph.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Auto #Business #SUV XC40 #Technology #Volvo Cars India

