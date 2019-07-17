Volkswagen's new gearbox to be introduced with Passat

German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen is preparing a new manual gearbox to improve its vehicles’ efficiency and reduce emission numbers. The gearbox will make its debut in the new Passat and will be subsequently installed in the following models.

The gearbox is codenamed MQ281 and can handle a torque range of 200-340Nm. This is higher than all gearboxes which Volkswagen cars currently offer. The company states that the new gearbox will help improve performance, especially for heavy vehicles like SUVs with larger wheels.

Volkswagen also claims that the gearbox will enhance fuel saving while cruising at high speeds as well as allow lower engine speeds at higher gears. It is also claimed to save up to five grams of CO2 per kilometre, as per the engine-gearbox combination.

The gearbox will be manufactured at the company’s European facilities. It will be revealed at the Detroit Auto Show this year and Passat will be the first car to get it. The engine is set to launch internationally in August 2019, though it is uncertain whether it will be sold in India. The gearbox is also expected to make its way in future Volkswagen models, especially SUVs.

If used in India, it could increase the price of the Passat, which has a current price range of Rs 30.22-Rs 33.22 lakhs (Ex-showroom).