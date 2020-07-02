App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen unveils 2021 Tiguan facelift, gets an all-new ‘R’ variant

As part of the facelift, the Tiguan gets an all-new grille, refreshed headlamps and a sportier bumper for the front. At the back, a new set of tail lamps have been installed and the Tiguan bade now plastered on the tailgate while the bumper gets a slight tweak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Tiguan is Volkswagen’s most popular SUV globally and it was due for a refresh. The first set of images have made it to the internet now.

This time, the Tiguan is also getting a sportier R variant. This will make use of the fourth-gen EA888 two-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Tiguan R is also expected to get four-wheel-drive and dynamic chassis control. This will allow the driver to lower the ride height by up to 10 mm.

Over on the inside, the Tiguan gets a larger touchscreen and the latest version of the company’s infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay. Also, to bring it in line with modernity, two illuminated USB-C ports have been added to the centre console along with ambient lighting.

The Tiguan AllSpace was recently launched in India replacing the standard Tiguan. The SUV will be making an appearance in our market again in a facelifted form, but will come only in the front-wheel-drive format.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Volkswagen #Volkswagen Tiguan

