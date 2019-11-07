Volkswagen to likely launch ID.4 next year

After commencing production of the ID.3 electric hatchback, Volkswagen has begun the development of its next entry in the ID lineup, the ID.4. It was first teased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and is expected to make its international debut by 2020.

The ID.4 is derived from the ID Crozz concept, first revealed at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. It will be underpinned by the company’s MEB platform and features its futuristic sloping roofline, illuminated logo and connected lamps on both ends. The company is expected to carry forward at least some of these features in the production ready model.

The electric crossover is expected to be equipped with the rear mounted powertrain found in the ID.3. It makes 204 PS of maximum power and 310 Nm of continuous torque. Volkswagen could also add a 100 PS electric powertrain to bump the power output to 304 PS or make it a full-fledged electric vehicle with all-wheel drive.