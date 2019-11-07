App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen to likely launch ID.4 next year

The ID.4 is derived from the ID Crozz concept, which was first revealed at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After commencing production of the ID.3 electric hatchback, Volkswagen has begun the development of its next entry in the ID lineup, the ID.4. It was first teased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and is expected to make its international debut by 2020.

The ID.4 is derived from the ID Crozz concept, first revealed at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. It will be underpinned by the company’s MEB platform and features its futuristic sloping roofline, illuminated logo and connected lamps on both ends. The company is expected to carry forward at least some of these features in the production ready model.

The electric crossover is expected to be equipped with the rear mounted powertrain found in the ID.3. It makes 204 PS of maximum power and 310 Nm of continuous torque. Volkswagen could also add a 100 PS electric powertrain to bump the power output to 304 PS or make it a full-fledged electric vehicle with all-wheel drive.

The company has not announced its plans to launch the electric crossover in India. However, considering Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited’s ‘India 2.0’ plan to encourage the development of electric vehicles in the country, the company could introduce the ID.4 in the future. It will be pitted against the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS SUV, among others.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Auto #ID.4 #Technology #trends #Volkswagen

