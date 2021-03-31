Volkswagen Tiguan SUV facelift for India unveiled; launch expected soon

Volkswagen is all set to launch the Tiguan in India and the company has just released pictures of the production-spec SUV.

The Tiguan is returning to the Indian market after almost a year and the new car will get not only cosmetic updates but new features as well as a new engine.

In terms of design, the Tiguan retains the boxy silhouette of the BS-IV SUV, but there are a few subtle changes to mark itself. The headlamps, for example, are now sharper and feature Matrix LED units, the grille has been refreshed as is the bumper and fog lamp cluster. This is very similar to the 7-seater Tiguan Allspace. The rear, too, is identical to the Allspace while the side gets a new set of 18-inch alloys.

Like we mentioned earlier, powering the Tiguan is a new 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine. This produces 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, too, comes as standard.

Over to the inside; the layout doesn’t change much. You get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a touchscreen interface for the AC controls, powered panoramic sunroof, leather seats, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control and of course, connected car tech.

The Tiguan also gets driver assistance and safety systems such as six airbags, ABS, hill start assist and hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a driver alert system, all as standard.

The Tiguan is expected to start at a price of Rs 26 lakh, ex-showroom. Rivals include the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.