Volkswagen Tiguan launch postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Volkswagen Tiguan will be available as a 5-seater SUV competing with the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross

The Volkswagen Tiguan five-seater is already primed and ready for a launch in the Indian market. However, due to the spike of COVID-19 patients, the launch has been postponed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting launch timelines ever since the first wave in 2020. While a lot of launches have already taken place in the first few months in 2021, the Tiguan’s launch has been postponed from early May to sometime in June.

The Tiguan, discontinued back in 2020 was set for a revival this year. It was previewed in March and was supposed to make it to the markets soon after in its facelifted form complete with a BS-VI compliant engine.

Of course, we already know what to expect from the facelifted Tiguan. It gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new face with a cleaner looking grille, sleek headlamps with VW’s IQ Matrix technology and even a new set of 18-inch alloys.

Powering the SUV is a new 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. A 7-speed dual clutch transmission transfers this output to all four wheels.

On the inside, the cabin will feature a similar clean layout. You do get connected car tech, however, along with a three spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting and touch-based AC controls.

The Volkswagen Tiguan will be locally assembled and is expected to be priced at the Rs 28 lakh mark. At this price point, it will rival the likes of the top variants of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and even the Citroen C5 Aircross.