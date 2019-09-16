Volkswagen Tiguan facelift spotted - here's what we expect

Since its launch in the Indian market in 2015, the Tiguan SUV has been known for its prominent and influential design. Volkswagen seems to be working on a facelifted design of the premium SUV as it was recently spotted under testing, sans camouflage.

As per a report in Motor1, the German automobile manufacturer was testing the car in European streets where it was first spotted. Spy shots indicate that the carmaker has kept most of the premium SUV unchanged. It gets subtle aesthetic changes but is expected to be mechanically intact.

Among its updates, the twin slat grille gets additional chrome detailing, along with an “R” badge, as the sportier “R Line” of the SUV was spotted. It also gets revised LED headlamps, as well as aggressive-looking bumpers. Volkswagen has also added sportier 10-spoke alloys, as well as chrome strips on the doors. The rear bumper also gets a new chrome strip.

Though the interior was not spotted, it is expected that Volkswagen will keep it mostly intact. Changes could come in the form of new colour options, as well as new trims. The company could also give the upholstery a complete overhaul.

Mechanically the car is expected to carry forward its 2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine which makes 143PS of maximum power and 340Nm of peak torque. It should also continue its 7-speed DSG gearbox, though Volkswagen is expected to update the powertrain to meet the upcoming BSVI norms.