Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace interiors leaked; gets subtle exterior updates but no mechanical changes

Volkswagen’s 5-seater SUV, the Tiguan is all set to make a return to India this year with the facelifted updates from last year. Now with that, the company seems to be working on its bigger sibling as well, the Tiguan Allspace which has been proved by images that have already been leaked.

VWNewsblog managed to get images of the new SUV and the changes are a fair amount. For the most part, however, the Tiguan Allspace’s changes bring it more in line with the Tiguan.

It gets a new front fascia with slightly more swept back headlamps, a new grille and a new bumper with air intakes finished with chrome surrounds. The rear on the other hand retain the same L-shaped tail lamps as the current model. There is also a new set of dual-tone alloys.

The images also show the sportier R variant of Allspace. This gets exterior styling updates like body coloured bumpers, unique set of exhausts and unique alloys as well.

Currently, the Allspace is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 187 PS and 320 Nm. This will likely remain the same on the facelifted SUV as well.

In India, the Tiguan Allspace is imported as a completely built unit (CBU). While the first batch has already sold out, the second batch has been confirmed by Volkswagen to be on its way. It is priced at Rs 34.20 lakh. The facelifted Tiguan Allspace, however, should be here sometime around next year.