Volkswagen Taigun launched in India, prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh

The five-seater Volkswagen Taigun will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Tata Harrier and marks the first step under the India 2.0 program of VW group

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
 
 
Volkswagen Taigun, the mid-size SUV from the German brand, has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the car is priced at Rs 17.49 lakh. These prices are introductory.

The five-seater car, which will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Tata Harrier, marks the first step under the India 2.0 program of VW group which targets a 3 percent market share by 2025.

Built on the all-new MQBAO-IN platform the Taigun will be sold in 115 cities and towns across sales 150 touchpoints. The same platform is used by Skoda for the Kushaq. In all, the Taigun will compete against 10 SUVs in its price band including the MG Astor and an upcoming SUV from Honda.

Volkswagen claims it has received more than 12,221 bookings for the Taigun since August 18. The Volkswagen Taigun will come powered by the TSI technology and will be available with two petrol-only engine options 1.0L (115ps) and 1.5L (150ps) respectively.

Taigun will be offered with the 7-speed DSG and 6-speed manual gearbox on the 1.5-litre version and the 6-speed automatic and manual gearbox on the 1.0-litre version across five variants. VW claims a fuel efficiency of 18.47 km per litre.

The Taigun features a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system, wireless mobile charging, cooled glovebox, ventilated seats, rearview camera, up to 6 airbags, hill hold control, electronic stability control, automatic AC, to name a few.

Unlike the previous generation VW products, the Taigun has 95 percent parts content that is sourced locally, which is the highest for the German brand in India. The car is being made at the Chakan factory near Pune which can handle a maximum of 180,000 units of production per year on a three-shift basis which the company hopes to hit before November.

The Taigun is the biggest bet for the German company since its debut in India in 2009. Not known for small cars, Volkswagen was seen chasing volumes at the lower end of India’s passenger vehicle market which is dominated by car market leader Maruti Suzuki.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #Volkswagen
first published: Sep 23, 2021 01:22 pm

