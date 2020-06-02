Volkswagen T-Roc starts arriving at dealerships; first batch already sold out

Volkswagen has just launched the T-Roc SUV for the Indian market in the month of March. Reports have now come that the company has already sold out its batch of T-Rocs while the SUV has just started arriving at dealerships.

According to a report by Autocar, Volkswagen’s first batch of 1,000 units for India have all been purchased within 40 days of the SUV being launched.

Volkswagen had launched the T-Roc in India under the 2,500 homologation free imports. The company is selling the car in India at a very reasonable price of Rs 19.9 lakh (ex-showroom). To top it off, only the top-spec variant of the car is available in the country and this means all the goodies that Volkswagen has to offer are available on the T-Roc.

Design-wise, the T-Roc is more crossover than SUV. It gets a steep rake on the front and rear windshield and fairly aggressive stance. The T-Roc also get all-LED headlamps and tail lights, dual-tone wheels, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and parking sensors for the both the front and the rear with a rear camera. On the inside. You get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control.

Powering the T-Roc is a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning out 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission comes via a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is available in India at a price of just Rs 19.9 lakh. The SUV has already been making its way to dealerships and deliveries are expected to begin soon. The T-Roc goes up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and the new Skoda Karoq.



