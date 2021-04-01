Volkswagen T-Roc launched | Bookings, specs, features and price: Everything you need to know

Volkswagen has relaunched the T-Roc SUV for the Indian market with deliveries expected to start from May.

The Volkswagen T-Roc was first brought to India back in March, 2020 via the CBU route. The company had imported only 1,000 units of the car which sold off like hot buns. By the end of September the company closed bookings.

The T-Roc is built around the MQB platform and nothing changes from the T-Roc that was available last year. In terms of design, it features a black two-slat front grille, LED headlamps and DRLs, and a faux skid plate. It gets gets a fairly butch stance with 17-inch alloys as well. The rear is clean and features LED tail lamps connected by a crease running across the tail.

Powering the T-Roc, too, is the same 1.5-litre motor that did duty the first time around. This turbo-petrol engine produces 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an idle start/Stop system and Active Cylinder technology that shuts off two of the four cylinders to improve fuel efficiency depending on your driving style.

The T-Roc in India is available only its top-spec trim and as such is kitted out with the best features. You get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include six airbags, lane keep assist, collision alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors.

The T-Roc can be booked for a token amount of Rs 50,000. However, one should keep in mind that when the T-Roc launched, it was priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This time around the SUV retails at Rs 21.35 lakh. Volkswagen has been considering producing the T-Roc in India, but there hasn’t been any word on that development. If it does happen, T-Roc prices are likely to revise downward quite considerably.