Volkswagen T-Roc debuts in a single, fully-loaded variant at Rs 19.99 lakh

Volkswagen first debuted the T-Roc at the 2020 Auto Expo and has now launched the SUV in India. The T-Roc will be Volkswagen’s second SUV in India after the recent launch of the Tiguan Allspace.

The T-Roc, just like the Allspace, will come to India via the completely built up (CBU) route under the 2,500 car per year import rule. The company is however just offering a single, fully loaded variant of the T-Roc in India.

The T-Roc gets a pretty distinctive look with a muscular stance and broad shoulder lines. The headlamp is an all-LED setup with LED DRLs that surround the faux air dams. The sides get some large wheel arches and dual-tone 17-inch rims, while the rear gets a sloping windshield giving it a coupe like design.

Powering the T-Roc is a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol TSI engine that churns out 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This is a paired to a 7-speed DSG transmission. This will be the only powertrain options available on the T-Roc.

The top-spec trim of the T-Roc comes loaded with some premium features. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, Vienna leather seats and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, the SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system, all of it as standard.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This is an introductory price however and will go up in the future. The company has scheduled deliveries of the SUV to begin mid-April. As for rivals, the T-Roc will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, among others.