App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen T-Roc debuts in a single, fully-loaded variant at Rs 19.99 lakh

The T-Roc, just like the Allspace, will come to India via the completely built up (CBU) route under the 2,500 car per year import rule. The company is however just offering a single, fully loaded variant of the T-Roc in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen first debuted the T-Roc at the 2020 Auto Expo and has now launched the SUV in India. The T-Roc will be Volkswagen’s second SUV in India after the recent launch of the Tiguan Allspace.

The T-Roc, just like the Allspace, will come to India via the completely built up (CBU) route under the 2,500 car per year import rule. The company is however just offering a single, fully loaded variant of the T-Roc in India.

The T-Roc gets a pretty distinctive look with a muscular stance and broad shoulder lines. The headlamp is an all-LED setup with LED DRLs that surround the faux air dams. The sides get some large wheel arches and dual-tone 17-inch rims, while the rear gets a sloping windshield giving it a coupe like design.

Close

Powering the T-Roc is a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol TSI engine that churns out 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This is a paired to a 7-speed DSG transmission. This will be the only powertrain options available on the T-Roc.

related news

The top-spec trim of the T-Roc comes loaded with some premium features. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, Vienna leather seats and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, the SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system, all of it as standard.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This is an introductory price however and will go up in the future. The company has scheduled deliveries of the SUV to begin mid-April. As for rivals, the T-Roc will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, among others.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Volkswagen #Volkswagen T-Roc

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.