Volkswagen rolls out Taigun from Pune plant, bookings now open

Volkswagen Taigun, the mid-size sports utility vehicle, has been rolled out from the production lines from its Pune-based factory marking the next step in the German group’s India 2.0.

The pre-bookings of the SUV, which would be commercially launched in September, has begun on August 18. The five-seater, five door Taigun can be booked on online and offline platforms. Exact pricing of the Taigun wil be revealed next month.

Built on the MQBA0-IN platform the Taigun will compete against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio and the Nissan Kicks.

The Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by the TSI technology and will be available with two engine options 1.0L (115ps) and 1.5L (150ps) respectively. Taigun will be offered with the 7-speed DSG and 6-speed Manual gearbox on the 1.5 litre version and 6-speed automatic and manual gearbox on the 1.0 litre version.

The Taigun will be available across 130 touch points at the time of its launch which would be eventually scaled up to 150 before the end of 2021. VW’s Pune plant can handle a maximum of 180,000 units production per year on a three-shift basis which the company hopes to hit before November. It is currently operating at a two-shift basis.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “The localisation level on the Taigun is up to 95 percent. It has been designed to meet the needs of the discerning Indian customer and will be a competitive product offering in the fast-growing mid-size SUV segment.

The Taigun is the second product under the India 2.0 programme of VW. Skoda launched the Kushaq SUV on the same platform a few weeks ago thus becoming the first product from the programme. The Taigun will also compete against the Kushaq for a pie of the mid-size SUV segment.

The launch of the Taigun is part of Volkswagen’s nearly Rs 8,000 crore investment committed to the Indian market which it hopes will increase its market share three times to 3 percent in the near future.

The Taigun is the biggest bet for the German company since its debut in India in 2009. Not known for small cars Volkswagen was seen chasing volumes at the lower end of India’s passenger vehicle market without adequate levels of localisation.