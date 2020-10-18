Volkswagen launches special 'Red and White' edition of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen has unveiled new special editions of the Polo and Vento cars. Christened the Red and White edition, the cars get a dual-tone paint scheme and are based on the top-spec trims.

As the name suggests, the Vento and Polo get new paint schemes for a sporty look. The Polo is available in three options, Candy White, Sunset Red and Flash Red. While the Candy White and Sunset Red get white and red base colours couple with a blacked-out roof and wing mirrors, the Flash Red gets a white roof and wing mirrors with base red paint.

The Vento, too, gets two new paint schemes - Candy White and Sunset Red; however, it misses out on the Flash Red paint option.

In terms of mechanicals, nothing changes. The Polo is based on the Highline Plus AT variant and receives its 110 PS 1-litre engine. The features list also includes everything that is available on the Highline Plus AT trim, which means 16-inch alloys, leather-wrapped steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, climate control and rear parking sensors among others.

The Vento is based on the Highline AT and is powered by the same 1-litre 110 PS motor as the Polo. The features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 15-inch alloys, climate control, cruise control, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, etc.

The Polo Red and White Edition is priced similar to the Highline Plus AT trim that it is based on at Rs 9.20 lakh while the Vento Red and White Edition is priced lower than its standard counterpart at Rs 11.49 lakh.