Volkswagen India drops Passat from official website: New Passat in the works?

German carmaker Volkswagen has dropped the Passat luxury sedan from its official website. Though this means the discontinuation of the car in the Indian automobile market for the time being, the company is expected to update the car and relaunch it a BSVI-compliant engine

Volkswagen is expected to give the car a BSVI-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It should be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which sends power to the front wheels.

The carmaker could also give the car a new set of LED headlamps, tail lamps, and alloy wheels. The Passat should also receive a fully digital instrument cluster and a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology.