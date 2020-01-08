App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen India drops Passat from official website: New Passat in the works?

The carmaker could also give the car a new set of LED headlamps, tail lamps, and alloy wheels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German carmaker Volkswagen has dropped the Passat luxury sedan from its official website. Though this means the discontinuation of the car in the Indian automobile market for the time being, the company is expected to update the car and relaunch it a BSVI-compliant engine

Volkswagen is expected to give the car a BSVI-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It should be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which sends power to the front wheels.

The carmaker could also give the car a new set of LED headlamps, tail lamps, and alloy wheels. The Passat should also receive a fully digital instrument cluster and a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology.

Close
The company could showcase the updated 2020 Passat in India at the upcoming Auto Expo which should be followed by a launch soon. It should be priced higher than its current generation, which has a base price of Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rekindle its rivalry with the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Skoda Superb facelift.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #Auto #Passat #Technology #trends #Volkswagen #Volkswagen Passat

