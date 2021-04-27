Volkswagen ID.4 GTX teased ahead of April 28 debut

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will get more performance and possibly a bigger battery

The ID.4 only recently won the World Car of the Year award and the company is already prepping to bring in a performance-oriented version of it on April 28. Branded as the ID.4 GTX, the car is scheduled for a debut tomorrow and teasers have already been released.



The company released a video of the upcoming car and while it does not detail much of the car, we do get a look at the headlamps and tail lamps. There should be visual tweaks to speak of the cars race-ready performance such as sportier bumpers and larger rims.

Powering the new ID.4 GTX, however, will be a set of more powerful motors. Any more details are scarce for the moment, but we do expect an all-wheel-drive system and a more dynamic suspension set up. There is also speak of a bigger battery pack since the video shows a blinking battery, although the range could take a hit to feed more power to the motors.

The insides could see sporty spruce up, too, with red and black contrast stitching and red contrast elements. Equipment, on the other hand, will be the same as the standard ID.4.

Currently, Volkswagen is also working on a coupe inspired ID.5 for international markets. The company has plans to introduce at least 20 electric vehicles by 2025.