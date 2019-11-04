Volkswagen ID.3 enters commercial production; launch expected by late-2020

Volkswagen is gearing up to enter the electric vehicle segment with a fray of models under its lineup, the ID series. Among them is the fully electric hatchback, the ID.3 that has entered the commercial production stage.

The German automobile manufacturer has commenced the manufacturing of the electric hatchback at its Zwickau plant in Germany. The company has also altered the plant to manufacture fully electric powertrains, as it was previously used to manufacture internal combustion engines (ICE). It began the process in 2018 and is expected to wrap up by 2021.

The ID.3 will be the company’s first commercially manufactured fully electric hatchback as well as its first EV to be based on the MEB (Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten) platform. It is designed to resemble a Golf hatchback though it does not share any of its characteristics. It will be offered with three battery pack options that includes a 45 kWh pack which offers a range of 330 km on a full charge, a 58 kWh pack offering 420 km and a 77 kWh pack with a range of 550 km. The car will also support a 100 kW fast charger. This, the company claims will give the electric hatchback a range of 290 km with a charge time of 30 minutes.

The battery pack will be mated to an electric motor that makes 204 PS of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque. Its top speed has been electronically limited to 160 km/h. It will be offered in three variants, including the ID.3 1st Plus and the ID.3 1st Max, over the base trim.

Volkswagen will equip the car with modern amenities such as matrix LED headlights, augmented reality (AR) head-up display, a Beats sound system, a large panorama sliding/tilting glass roof as well as a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity.