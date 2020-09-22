Volkswagen Group looking to sell Bugatti to EV specialist Rimac Automobili

Volkswagen may be looking to sell the Bugatti brand to electric vehicle specialist Rimac Automobili and this could mean new all-electric Bugattis.

According to Manager Magazin, the sale to Rimac was one of the key talking points at a Volkswagen Group supervisory board meeting. Porsche is also said to play a big part in the sale by offering to increase its shareholding from 15.5 percent to 49 percent in Croatia-based Rimac.

The final deal will depend on a number of agreements from the current shareholders that include the Camel Group, battery specialists from China, as well as China Dynamics, a report in Autocar India suggests.

If the talks proceed further, Porsche is likely to still have a say in the decisions being taken at Bugatti, even under Rimac. However, under the new terms, the new luxury cars from Bugatti will no longer feature their monstrous combustion engines but will move towards electric batteries.

This means that future Bugattis could be powered by Rimac-developed drivelines and batteries designed for its C_Two hypercar, the world's fastest electric vehicle, capable of producing 1,914 horsepower.

How the plans pan out further is something that will have to be seen, but according to Manager Magazin, Volkswagen Chairman Dr Herbert Diess is hopeful that the contracts could be signed by as early as the end of 2020.