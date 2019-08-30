App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen gears up for Vento Facelift launch on September 4

The sedan will be launched alongside its hatchback version, the Polo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Volkswagen | Wolfsburg, Germany (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen | Wolfsburg, Germany (Photo: Reuters)

Volkswagen’s Vento is due for a mid-life facelift and it was recently spotted in its new avatar under testing. The German automobile manufacturer has confirmed that it will launch the facelifted Vento in India on September 4 this year.

The sedan will be launched alongside its hatchback version, the Polo. The spy images reveal that the sedan gets a redesigned fascia and the bumper, which has been lifted straight from the GTi hatchback.

It also gets a honeycomb mesh grille and dual-tone alloys, which were previously available in the Vento Cup edition. Volkswagen has left the rear-end largely unchanged, though it has restyled the tail lamps and added a black trim in the lower bumper. Volkswagen has not revealed the details of its interiors yet, but it is expected that the company will update the interiors to give it a fresh appeal.

Mechanically, the car is expected to be unchanged. It should carry forward the 1.6-litre diesel engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 153 Nm of peak torque. Its TSI trim is expected to be equipped with the company’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor which makes 104 PS and 175 Nm.

related news

The Vento is expected to be launched on September 4 and could be priced higher than the current generation. It is pitted against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Vento #Volkswagen

