Volkswagen gears up for Vento Facelift launch on September 4

Volkswagen’s Vento is due for a mid-life facelift and it was recently spotted in its new avatar under testing. The German automobile manufacturer has confirmed that it will launch the facelifted Vento in India on September 4 this year.

The sedan will be launched alongside its hatchback version, the Polo. The spy images reveal that the sedan gets a redesigned fascia and the bumper, which has been lifted straight from the GTi hatchback.

It also gets a honeycomb mesh grille and dual-tone alloys, which were previously available in the Vento Cup edition. Volkswagen has left the rear-end largely unchanged, though it has restyled the tail lamps and added a black trim in the lower bumper. Volkswagen has not revealed the details of its interiors yet, but it is expected that the company will update the interiors to give it a fresh appeal.

Mechanically, the car is expected to be unchanged. It should carry forward the 1.6-litre diesel engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 153 Nm of peak torque. Its TSI trim is expected to be equipped with the company’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor which makes 104 PS and 175 Nm.