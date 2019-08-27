App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen gears up for a makeover in September

Volkswagen claims that the logo change will affect close to 171 markets around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen is gearing up for the launch of its ID.3 EV at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, along with a complete image rebranding. The German automobile manufacturer is set to introduce a new logo along with the electric hatchback.

The company claims that the logo will be more modern, clearer and simpler. The ‘New Volkswagen’ aims to become visible and perceptible in the design of the vehicles, in customer contacts and in the corporate presentation. The company states the new logo will allow more flexible use and will be instantly recognizable on various digital media.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, Ralf Brandstätter stated, “The IAA in Frankfurt will be a pivotal moment in the strategic reorientation of the Volkswagen brand. The results of our work will become visible with the ID.3 and the new brand design. We look forward to presenting ‘New Volkswagen’ to the public.”

Volkswagen claims that the logo change will affect close to 171 markets around the world. About 70,000 logos are expected to be replaced at more than 10,000 facilities globally. The change is in accordance with the company’s ‘Transform 2025+’ strategy which was adopted in late 2015.

The ID.3 is built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will be offered as a 5-door hatchback. It will be offered with three battery packs, with a range varying from 330 km to 550 km on a full charge.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Auto #ID.3 #Technology #trends #Volkswagen

