Volkswagen electric vehicle to debut this year followed by more in 2-3 years

Volkswagen (VW) group will look at launching electric vehicles in India to keep up with the perceived shift in clean mobility choices.

The group is developing a range of more than two dozen electric vehicles (EV) globally and it will look to bring some of them to India as well.

To begin with, VW will introduce a premium electric vehicle in the later part of the year. This will be through the fully imported route. Through this strategy, it will shift towards more affordably priced products in the coming period.

At present, only four manufacturers -- Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, MG Motor and Hyundai -- have launched EVs in India. The same players and several more including luxury car makers have lined up multiple EV launches in the coming years. At least half a dozen EVs will come to India this year.





Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "For India, we are going for a top down approach. We would be introducing a premium EV later this year."



Car manufacturers globally have been shifting to EVs following intense criticism by environmental activists over accusations of high emission levels. This comes at a time when manufacturers are investing in higher emission standards such as Bharat Stage VI.



Though India does not have a formal EV adoption policy, the government has been vocal in support for EVs as a preferred choice of mobility. Several government offices have already shifted to electric cars for official purposes.



The demand for EVs have also gathered pace. MG Motor, the SAIC-owned company, clocked 2,800 bookings for the Rs 20 lakh ZS EV even before the vehicle was formally launched in India. The Hyundai Kona has also been used by government offices.



In the recent Union Budget , Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to raise customs duty on EVs assembled in India. This was done to boost local manufacturing of EVs and discourage the assembly route.



Jurgen Stackmann, member of the board of management, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, "There is a lot more to be done as far as infrastructure for EVs not just in India but in many countries goes. Volkswagen has several EVs, which were always planned this way. The immediate focus is to get the models that are in the pipeline in India onto the road. After two-to-three years, we can look at launching more affordable EVs in India."