Volkswagen discount offers: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh less on Polo, Vento

Entering into the end of FY21, Volkswagen India is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.78 lakh on the entry level Polo and Vento cars. The offers are valid all the way through March and the discounts include cash as well as exchange and loyalty bonuses.

The Volkswagen Polo is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on both the MPI as well as the TSI trims. The MPI trim’s entry-level Trendline variant gets benefits worth Rs 52,000. The TSI’s Highline Plus manual transmission on the other hand receives Rs 55,000 worth benefits that include an exchange bonus as well as loyalty bonus worth Rs 30,000.

Benefits on the Vento sedan are offered on the Highline Plus trim. The automatic variant gets discounts starting at Rs 69,000 while the manual transmission variant receives a discount of Rs 1.38 lakh. Buyers can also avail Rs 40,000 worth of benefits on top of the special price giving a grand total of Rs 1.78 lakh in savings.

The Volkswagen Polo gets two engine options, an MPI 1-litre petrol capable of 76 PS and 95 Nm. The 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine powers both the Polo as well as the Vento and is capable of churning out 110 PS and 175 Nm. While the naturally-aspirated engine gets only one 5-speed manual gearbox, the TSI can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor gearbox.

Both cars receive competition from a flurry of other hatchbacks and sedans in India such as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna.