English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Volkswagen discount offers: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh less on Polo, Vento

Volkswagen’s offers are valid all the way through March and the discounts include cash as well as exchange and loyalty bonuses.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST

Entering into the end of FY21, Volkswagen India is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.78 lakh on the entry level Polo and Vento cars. The offers are valid all the way through March and the discounts include cash as well as exchange and loyalty bonuses.

The Volkswagen Polo is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on both the MPI as well as the TSI trims. The MPI trim’s entry-level Trendline variant gets benefits worth Rs 52,000. The TSI’s Highline Plus manual transmission on the other hand receives Rs 55,000 worth benefits that include an exchange bonus as well as loyalty bonus worth Rs 30,000.

Benefits on the Vento sedan are offered on the Highline Plus trim. The automatic variant gets discounts starting at Rs 69,000 while the manual transmission variant receives a discount of Rs 1.38 lakh. Buyers can also avail Rs 40,000 worth of benefits on top of the special price giving a grand total of Rs 1.78 lakh in savings.

The Volkswagen Polo gets two engine options, an MPI 1-litre petrol capable of 76 PS and 95 Nm. The 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine powers both the Polo as well as the Vento and is capable of churning out 110 PS and 175 Nm. While the naturally-aspirated engine gets only one 5-speed manual gearbox, the TSI can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor gearbox.

Both cars receive competition from a flurry of other hatchbacks and sedans in India such as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #Volkswagen #Volkswagen Polo #Volkswagen Vento
first published: Mar 15, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.